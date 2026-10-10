Assam Celebrates Mahalaya-Beginning Of Durga Puja

Guwahati: Thousands of people took to the streets in different parts of Assam to celebrate Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the festive period ahead of Durga Puja. The occasion featured a traditional procession through the town, while crowds also gathered at local outlets to enjoy popular jalebis.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus pay homage to their departed ancestors, and the beginning of Devi Paksha, considered an auspicious period dedicated to Goddess Durga.

As per Hindu beliefs, Mahalaya signifies the arrival of Goddess Durga from Mount Kailash at her maternal home on Earth, accompanied by her children — Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha.

The occasion also signals the beginning of final preparations for Durga Puja, which is celebrated over five days, from Maha Shashthi to Vijayadashami, through Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.

On Mahalaya, many devotees perform Tarpan, offering prayers and rituals in memory of their deceased ancestors. Meanwhile, artisans across the region are busy completing Durga idols ahead of the festival. One of the significant rituals is Chokkhu Daan, during which the eyes of the Goddess are painted.

Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is marked by religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and community gatherings. The large turnout reflected the festive spirit among residents as the town geared up for the upcoming celebrations.