Assam Chief Secretary Calls for Institution-Specific Plans to Strengthen Higher Education

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, called on universities across the state to prepare institution-specific plans with clear priorities, measurable targets and defined timelines to strengthen the higher education sector.

Kota chaired a meeting with university team and senior officials of the Higher Education Department to discuss the implementation of the “28 Action Points” emerging from the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, held under the theme “Higher Education: Knowledge Economy”.

The meeting reviewed key priorities, including strengthening institutions and faculty, promoting research and innovation, improving industry-academia partnerships, expanding skill-based learning and accelerating digital transformation.

Kota also stressed the need to develop future-ready curricula and advance reforms envisaged under the National Education Policy 2020. The meeting also discussed widening participation in higher education, including improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio in states where it remains below the national level.

“Universities were asked to develop institution-specific plans with clear priorities, measurable milestones and timelines,” Kota said.

He said the focus should go beyond compliance and instead prioritise institutional capacity, academic quality and student outcomes. The university-level plans will form part of a coordinated state-level approach, with regular reviews to monitor implementation, he added.

Kota said Assam’s higher education sector was witnessing significant expansion through new universities, improved infrastructure and growing institutional capacity. He said the broader objective was to translate this expansion into greater access, stronger academic and research capabilities, relevant skills and meaningful opportunities for young people.