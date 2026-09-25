Meghalaya Social Organisations Oppose Sunday Bank Opening

Guwahati: Today, several social organisations in Meghalaya have opposed the Centre’s decision to keep banks open on 27th September , and warned of protests if banks conduct regular operations on the day.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations said Sunday holds particular religious and social significance in the predominantly Christian state and urged banks to reconsider the decision.

Issuing what it described as a “final notice” to banks, CoMSO general secretary Balkarin Ch Marak said the organisation would mobilise people and its constituent organisations against banks that open for regular business on Sunday.

“People of the state will not accept its disregard in the name of administrative convenience,” Marak said. CoMSO said Sundays are traditionally observed in Meghalaya as a day of worship, as well as for family and community activities. The organisation urged banks to respect the state’s distinct religious and social context.

The Centre has directed banks to remain open on 27th September ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from 28th September to 30th September.