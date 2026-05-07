Assam Chief Secretary Reviews Security, Traffic Plans Ahead of NDA Oath-Taking Ceremony

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on May 6 conducted a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected NDA government, which is scheduled to be held on May 12 at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, along with representatives from various industries.

During the meeting, chaired by Kota along with the Director General of Police, officials reviewed arrangements related to the Prime Minister’s visit and the oath-taking ceremony of the new Council of Ministers. Key areas discussed included security deployment, traffic regulation, venue preparedness, protocol management and coordination among different departments.

Sharing details on X, Kota said the administration has been directed to ensure flawless execution of all arrangements with strict adherence to protocol and close inter-departmental coordination.

“All concerned departments have been instructed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion,” he said.