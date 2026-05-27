Assam Climbs to 12th in National Education Rankings, Meghalaya Slips to Last Position

Guwahati: Assam has moved from 27th to 12th position in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 released by the Union Ministry of Education, recording one of the sharpest improvements among states in school education indicators. The state improved its overall score from 511.5 to 593.6, moving into the “Prachesta-3” category from “Akanshi-2”.

The Performance Grading Index evaluates states on learning outcomes, access, infrastructure, equity, governance and teacher education. Assam secured “Uttam” grades in access, equity and governance indicators.

The rise in rankings comes amid a series of measures undertaken in the education sector, including expansion of school infrastructure, digital monitoring systems, recruitment initiatives and implementation of reforms linked to the National Education Policy. The state government has also focused on reducing dropout rates and improving administrative tracking of schools and teachers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the improvement reflected policy focus and institutional efforts in the education sector, while Education Minister Ranoj Pegu credited teachers, students and departmental officials for the progress.

The latest PGI report also highlighted differing trajectories among northeastern states. Meghalaya ranked last in the country with a score of 417.9 and remained in the “Akanshi-3” category. The state continued to face challenges in areas related to infrastructure, governance and learning outcomes.

Tripura and Sikkim remained in middle categories of the index, while Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh registered moderate improvement in scores. Mizoram and Manipur continued to remain in lower performance bands in several indicators linked to school education systems.

The PGI 2.0 report is prepared annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education to assess the performance of states and Union Territories across 73 indicators.