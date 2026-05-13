Review meeting in Nalbari focuses on strengthening skill education in schools

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A detailed review meeting focusing on the effective implementation of skill education in schools was held in Nalbari under the chairmanship of RC Jain, Chairman of the newly merged Assam State School Education Board.

The meeting was attended by Nibedan Das Patowary, District Commissioner of Nalbari, along with several senior officials and concerned department representatives.

During the meeting, extensive deliberations were held regarding the engagement of qualified resource persons for imparting skill education in schools across the district.

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