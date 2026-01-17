Assam CM Accuses Gaurav Gogoi of Appeasement Politics, Claims Pakistan Links of Sitting MP Will Be Exposed

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of compromising the state’s interests by repeatedly “appeasing one particular community” for political gain.
The Chief Minister further claimed that he would make public full details by the end of this month regarding what he described as secret contacts between a sitting Assam Member of Parliament and Pakistan.
“The Congress has knelt before a particular community. Had this been done for the welfare of the people, it would have been different. But it is being done at the cost of our motherland, the identity of our people, and this cannot be accepted. The Congress and Gogoi must understand this,” Sarma said during a Facebook Live address on Friday night.
Without naming Gogoi directly, Sarma referred to allegations repeatedly raised by the BJP against the Congress MP from Jorhat, who also serves as the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.
The Chief Minister claimed that the alleged Pakistan links of an “Assam MP” would be revealed in full detail before the end of January.
“After returning from Davos, I will reveal all the details in front of you. Special affection for a specific community and secret contact with Pakistan — all these are dangers to our state,” he added.
Sarma also asserted that Assam’s jati (community identity) was under danger and accused certain sections of deliberately trying to weaken the state.
During his address, the Chief Minister referred to the recent controversy surrounding the induction of former All Assam Minority Students’ Union president Rejaul Karim Sarkar into the Congress. Sarma cited remarks allegedly made by Sarkar about turning Sivasagar into Dhubri, drawing strong criticism.
Describing Sivasagar as the cultural and historical heart of Assam, Sarma highlighted its legacy as the former Ahom capital, the birthplace of the first Assamese newspaper Orunudoi, and home to heritage sites such as Charaideo Maidam and the Shivadol temple.
He argued that Sivasagar and Dhubri have distinct social and cultural identities that cannot be equated.
“It is neither possible nor acceptable to turn Sivasagar into Dhubri or vice versa,” he said.
The Chief Minister also alleged that Sarkar had spoken about “education jihad” and future administrative control in districts like Sivasagar, Jorhat and Guwahati and questioned why senior Congress leaders present at the event did not object.