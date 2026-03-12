Assam CM Alleges Congress Leader Pawan Khera Tried to Contact Militants

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera had attempted to establish contact with militant organisations in the state in a bid to influence election outcomes.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that three to four cases have been filed against Pawan Khera over the alleged attempt to reach out to militant groups ahead of the elections.
“Three to four cases have been registered against Pawan Khera for allegedly attempting to contact certain militant organisations in Assam to influence the election outcome,” the chief minister told reporters.
Sarma also hinted that the outcome of the cases and any possible legal action would become clear only after the election process is completed.
“Who will eventually go to jail will become clear only after the elections. In my view, Pawan Khera may ultimately land up in a jail in Assam," he said.
The remarks have sparked a fresh political controversy ahead of the polls, with leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Indian National Congress trading allegations.
While BJP leaders have said that strict action will be taken if any attempt is made to influence elections through unlawful means, the Indian National Congress has not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations made by the chief minister.
The claims come at a politically sensitive time as political parties step up their campaign activities ahead of the elections in the state.