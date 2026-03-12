Conrad Sangma Visits Tura, Appeals for Peace After Violence in Garo Hills

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday visited several areas in Tura to assess the damage caused to public and private properties following the recent unrest in Garo Hills, and appealed to people to maintain peace and unity.
During his visit, the chief minister reviewed the situation in different parts of the town where incidents of vandalism and destruction were reported in the aftermath of the violence.
Sangma said it was distressing to witness the extent of the damage caused to homes, commercial establishments and other properties.
“It is truly heartbreaking to see the scale of destruction and the losses suffered by individuals and businesses,” the chief minister said while sharing his observations on X.
Earlier in the day, Sangma also held a meeting with party leaders and workers in Garo Hills to discuss ways to restore peace and rebuild trust among different communities in the region.
According to him, the meeting focused on how party members could work together to promote harmony and ensure that tensions do not escalate further. The gathering began and concluded with prayers for peace and unity.
Appealing to residents to remain calm, Sangma urged people to uphold the spirit of respect and brotherhood. He said that during difficult times, the community must rise above differences and work collectively to protect what has been built together.
The chief minister also called on citizens to refrain from vandalism and acts of aggression, stressing that the strength of the region lies in unity and compassion among its people.