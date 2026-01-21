Assam CM Announces Monthly Financial Aid Scheme for Research Scholars

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a new scheme to provide monthly financial assistance to research scholars in the state.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said that under the Atal Vichal Agragami Assam scheme, research scholars will receive Rs 25,000 per month, while Divyang research scholars will be given enhanced support of Rs 40,000 per month.
"It’s a good time to be a research scholar in Assam. Under Atal Vichal Agragami Assam, we are extending monthly support of Rs 25,000 for research scholars and Rs 40,000 for Divyang research scholars, empowering talent, research and innovation," Sarma said.
The scheme is scheduled to be launched on February 11, 2026.
As per government, the Atal Vichal Agragami Assam scheme is aimed at easing the financial burden on research scholars so that they can devote greater attention to their academic work and research activities. The support is expected to help scholars pursue innovation and maintain academic standards without financial stress.
The scheme places special focus on Divyang research scholars, reflecting the government’s emphasis on inclusivity in higher education and research opportunities.
The initiative forms part of the state’s wider efforts to strengthen Assam’s education and skill development ecosystem in line with national goals of research-led growth and self-reliance.
In recent years, the government has rolled out several programmes to improve higher education, enhance skill training and promote collaboration between academic institutions and industry.