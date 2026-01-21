Clay Artisans in Hojai Give Final Touches to Idols Ahead of Saraswati Puja

Hojai: With just one day left for the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, preparations are in full swing across Assam, especially in educational institutions where the festival is observed with devotion and enthusiasm. Clay artists in different parts of the state are currently engaged in giving the final touches to idols of Goddess Saraswati, the revered deity of knowledge, wisdom and learning.

At Bhalukmari in Hojai district’s Lanka, clay artists at the Maa Durga Art Studio are working tirelessly to meet the rising demand for Saraswati idols. The workshop remains usually busy throughout the day and night, with artisans completing the intricate designs of the idols.