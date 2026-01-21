Clay Artisans in Hojai Give Final Touches to Idols Ahead of Saraswati Puja

Hojai: With just one day left for the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, preparations are in full swing across Assam, especially in educational institutions where the festival is observed with devotion and enthusiasm. Clay artists in different parts of the state are currently engaged in giving the final touches to idols of Goddess Saraswati, the revered deity of knowledge, wisdom and learning.
At Bhalukmari in Hojai district’s Lanka, clay artists at the Maa Durga Art Studio are working tirelessly to meet the rising demand for Saraswati idols. The workshop remains usually busy throughout the day and night, with artisans completing the intricate designs of the idols.
A local clay artist said that as compared to previous years, the number of Saraswati idols being produced has declined. He attributed this to the changing trend, where Saraswati Puja is now mostly organized by schools, colleges, and educational institutions, while community-level or village-based celebrations have become less frequent.
Despite the decline, the workshop has received orders from various regions of Hojai district, including Lanka town, Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar, Jorapukhuri, and nearby areas. According to the artists, nearly 60 percent of the idols produced at the studio are supplied to these locations.
As the auspicious day approaches, the clay artists are leaving no stone unturned to complete their work on time, ensuring that the idols reach the organizers before the festival.