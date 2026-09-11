Assam CM Approves Rs 1.56 Crore Aid for 5,158 Flood-Affected Students

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved the transfer of Rs 1.56 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected students in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

Sarma announced the decision on social media, stating that 5,158 undergraduate and postgraduate students would receive financial assistance to help them continue their education in the aftermath of the floods.

As per an order issued on Thursday, an amount of Rs 1,56,40,000 has been transferred to the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam. The funds will be used to provide financial assistance to eligible flood-affected students for purchasing study materials.

The assistance is intended to help students meet essential academic requirements and minimise the disruption caused by the floods to their studies. The funds will be disbursed to eligible students through the Directorate of Higher Education. The initiative is aimed at providing immediate educational support to students whose academic pursuits have been affected by the floods in the two districts.

The state government said the assistance would help affected students continue their academic journey despite the challenges caused by the natural disaster.