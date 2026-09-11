Digboi Refinery Operations Hit for Second Day as Contract Workers Intensify Protest

Guwahati: Today, normal operations at the Digboi Refinery in Tinsukia district remained affected for the second consecutive day as hundreds of contract workers continued their protest over a series of long-pending demands.

The workers are seeking the implementation of a fresh wage agreement, improved workplace safety and adequate medical facilities. They alleged that their concerns over wages, job security and basic welfare measures have remained unresolved despite repeated demands.

The ongoing agitation has reportedly disrupted several activities at the refinery, affecting its day-to-day functioning as workers maintained their demonstration.

A key demand of the protesters is the finalisation of a new wage agreement to ensure better remuneration and improved employment conditions. They have also called for stronger workplace safety measures to protect workers engaged in various operations at the refinery.

In addition, the contract workers have demanded better healthcare facilities and adequate medical support as part of their employment-related welfare provisions. The workers have said they will continue their agitation until their demands are addressed. Further developments are expected as discussions between the workers and the concerned department continue over the wage agreement, workplace safety and medical facilities.