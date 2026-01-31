Assam CM cites Mahatma Gandhi in reply to Tushar Gandhi’s criticism, defends anti-infiltration stand

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded sharply to remarks made by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the Father of the Nation would have supported Assam’s position on illegal infiltration.
He asserted that an elected government cannot be removed through intimidation.
The exchange took place on social media after Tushar Gandhi criticised the Chief Minister over his recent comments and accused him of promoting hatred.
Reacting to this, Sarma invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s role during the time of Partition and linked it to Assam’s historical position.
“If Bapu were alive today, he would have stood with the Assamese people. In fact history shows that his intervention saved Assam from becoming part of Pakistan,” Sarma wrote on X.
He further added that opposing illegal infiltration should not be seen as hatred but as a measure to safeguard the state’s people and identity.
“Standing up against illegal infiltration is not hatred—it is about protecting the rights, identity, and future of the Assamese people,” the Chief Minister added.
Sarma also rejected suggestions that he should be removed from office over his statements.
“Let me answer you very clearly: governments in a democracy are changed by the people through elections, not by intimidation or attempts to pull down an elected Chief Minister,” he stated.
Earlier, Tushar Gandhi had said in a post that if India truly reflected Mahatma Gandhi’s values, citizens would have forced the Assam Chief Minister out for what he described as hateful comments.
He also made strong remarks about the current political climate at the national level.