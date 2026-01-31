Assam Rifles Destroys Illegal Ganja Cultivation Worth Rs 27 Crore in Tripura

Agartala: Assam Rifles, in a coordinated joint operation with multiple security and civil agencies, has destroyed a large illegal ganja cultivation spread across parts of Tripura.
The operation was conducted in the Kamalnagar and Bijoynagar areas, around 48 km south of Agartala, with participation from Sepahijala district police, the Forest Department, Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura State Rifles.
During the drive, teams located and destroyed nearly 1.8 lakh ganja saplings grown across several cultivation patches.
As per Assam Rifles, the estimated market value of the destroyed contraband is about Rs 27 crore.
In a statement, Assam Rifles said the action reflects its continued push against narcotics networks in the region.
“This joint operation highlights our unwavering commitment, in close coordination with civil and security agencies, to curb drug trafficking and eliminate illicit cultivation, contributing towards a drug-free and secure Tripura,” the force said.
Security agencies added that similar joint operations will continue in vulnerable pockets to check illegal plantation and supply chains linked to narcotics.
