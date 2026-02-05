Government’s five-year achievements irreversible for next 50 years: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the reforms and welfare initiatives undertaken by his government over the last five years have reached a stage where they cannot be undone for decades to come, regardless of political changes in the future.
Addressing the media, Sarma said the work carried out by his administration has laid a permanent foundation for governance in the state.
“What our government has achieved in the last five years, no government can repeal that in the coming 50 years,” he said, expressing confidence that the systems put in place are irreversible.
Stressing on governance reforms, the Chief Minister said the direction adopted by his government would continue to guide Assam’s future.
“The path that Himanta Biswa Sarma has shown will remain unchanged for the next 50 years. No matter who comes to power, this cannot be altered,” he added.
Referring to transparent recruitment practices, Sarma said the state has moved beyond an era of corruption in government jobs. He questioned whether past practices could ever return.
“When we started providing jobs without taking money, can anyone now go back to selling jobs again?” he asked, asserting that corruption in recruitment has been permanently dismantled.
Highlighting women-focused welfare measures, the Chief Minister said schemes such as Nijut Moina and Lakhpati Baideu have empowered thousands of women across Assam.
“We have made so many girls and women financially independent. Can anyone take that independence away from them now?” he said.
Sarma also pointed to the impact of social welfare schemes like Orunodoi on economically weaker families, saying these programmes have become an essential support system.
“So many poor families are benefiting from Orunodoi. Can this be stopped now?” he asked.
Claiming strong public support for these initiatives, the Chief Minister said any attempt to roll back the schemes would invite resistance. “No one has the courage to stop these programmes anymore. If they try, people will come out on the streets,” he said.
Concluding his remarks, Sarma said the reforms have reached a point of no return.
“The work I have done cannot be stopped now. No one can take money anymore. No Rakesh Paul will be born again,” he added.