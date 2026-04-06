Assam CM Claims Pak Link to Congress Briefings by Pawan Khera, Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that materials used in recent press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi were sourced from a Pakistani social media group.
“Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi held two press conferences yesterday—one in Delhi and another in Guwahati. Our findings suggest that the entire material used was sourced from a Pakistani social media group,” Sarma said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.
He further alleged increased engagement from Pakistani media on Assam elections.
“Over the past 10 days, Pakistani channels have aired at least 11 talk shows on the Assam elections—something not seen before—and each of them has concluded that the Congress should win,” he added.
Sarma said the matter could draw the attention of law enforcement agencies, asserting that the alleged links were “very, very apparent”.
Referring to the legal implications, the Chief Minister said that presenting “fraudulent documents” in public could attract serious penal provisions.
“Using fraudulent documents to raise issues in the public domain can lead to charges under Sections 420 and 468 of the IPC. When this is done to impact an election outcome, it falls under harsher legal provisions, with punishment extending to life imprisonment,” he said.
He further said that corresponding provisions also exist under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Chief Minister also confirmed that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed a police complaint.
“Yesterday, my wife filed an FIR, and I am sure that the police will register the case in the appropriate section of law and take necessary action,” Sarma stated.
The controversy stems from allegations by Khera, who had claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds multiple foreign passports and has undisclosed assets abroad, including properties in Dubai and business links in the United States.
Sarma had earlier rejected the claims, calling them baseless and asserting that one of the passports cited was “fake”. He also said that verification from authorities in Dubai and the Government of India indicated that the document in question was not genuine.