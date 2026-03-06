Assam CM congratulates NDA nominees after filing Rajya Sabha nominations in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated three candidates of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after they filed their nominations for the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha.
The nomination papers were submitted by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla, along with Pramod Boro, president of the United People's Party Liberal and the NDA’s candidate.
The leaders filed their papers in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Taking to micro-blogging site, Sarma extended his best wishes to the three leaders and expressed confidence that they would represent the state effectively in Parliament.
“Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jogen Mohan, Shri Terash Gowalla and Shri Pramod Boro on filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha. I am confident they will strongly represent the voice and aspirations of Assam in Parliament. Together, we remain committed to working as Team Assam for the progress of our state and the nation,” the Chief Minister said.
Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Boro appealed to legislators across party lines to support his candidature in the upcoming election.
“I have filed my nomination and appeal to MLAs from all parties to extend their support and vote in favour of the UPPL candidate,” he said.
Boro also said the party has begun preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections in the region. According to him, organisational work is currently underway in around 15 constituencies within the Bodoland Territorial Council area as well as in some seats outside it.
“Preparations are underway for the Assembly elections in the 15 constituencies within the council area as well as in a few seats outside it. After today’s nomination programme, we will decide our next course of action,” he added.
The Rajya Sabha elections in Assam are being held as the terms of sitting members Rameswar Teli, Bhubaneswar Kalitaand Ajit Kumar Bhuyan are set to end on April 9.
Thursday was the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny will take place on March 6, while the last date for withdrawal is March 9. Polling is scheduled for March 16 and counting of votes will be held the same day at 5 pm.
The elections will fill 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha across 10 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana where the terms of several members are set to expire in April 2026.