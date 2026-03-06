War Clouds Over Gulf Threaten Assam Tea Exports as Strait of Hormuz Faces Uncertainty

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime trade corridors. It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it the main shipping route for trade between Gulf nations and the rest of the world.

For India’s tea industry, the strait plays a pivotal role because shipments destined for countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar must pass through this narrow waterway.

Industry estimates suggest that nearly 50% of Assam’s orthodox tea exports are consumed in markets such as Iran, Iraq and the UAE, making the region one of the most crucial destinations for the state’s premium teas.