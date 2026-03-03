BJP Names Terash Gowalla, Jogen Mohan as Assam Picks for Rajya Sabha Polls

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan as its candidates from Assam for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections 2026.
The announcement is being seen as a key political move ahead of the biennial Upper House polls.
The party’s central leadership also cleared nominees from several other states, signalling a coordinated national strategy.
From Bihar, the BJP has fielded senior leader Nitin Nabin along with Shivesh Kumar. The party has nominated Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh and Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana.
In Odisha, the BJP has selected Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar as its candidates, while Rahul Sinha has been named from West Bengal.
The selection of Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan is aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational base in Assam while ensuring a strong presence in the Rajya Sabha.
The announcement is expected to further consolidate the BJP’s political positioning in the state as well as at the national level ahead of the elections.