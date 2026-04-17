Assam CM Dares Mamata to Fish-Eating Contest Amid Poll Row in Bengal

Guwahati: Amid a political slugfest over food habits ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday challenged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to a fish-eating contest.
The remark came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP would impose restrictions on the consumption of meat and fish if voted to power in West Bengal.
Rejecting the charge, Sarma said there are no such restrictions in BJP-ruled Assam.
“I invite Mamata Didi to send a representative for a fish-eating competition. Let us see who can eat more fish—someone from Assam BJP or someone from TMC—and end this rumour mongering once and for all,” he said in a post on X.
He added that while there is no restriction on fish or meat consumption in Assam, the state enforces limits on beef consumption as per existing regulations.
Addressing an election rally, Sarma also accused the TMC of supporting illegal cattle smuggling to Bangladesh for financial gains and claimed that West Bengal needs a government capable of dealing firmly with illegal immigration.
The Assam Chief Minister also said that the BJP government in Assam has taken action against illegal land occupation.
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.