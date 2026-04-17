Meghalaya Cabinet Clears Ordinance to Make Khasi, Garo Official Languages

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said the state Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Official Languages Ordinance, 2026, granting official status to Khasi and Garo along with English.
The Cabinet also decided to repeal the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, in a move aimed at strengthening the use of indigenous languages in governance.
“In due course, necessary amendments will also be made to relevant Acts, including the Meghalaya State Legislature (Continuance of English Language) Act, 1980,” Sangma said.
He said once these changes are in place, legislators would be able to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo in the Assembly alongside English.
The Chief Minister also noted that the decision would also pave the way for the gradual introduction of these languages in various examinations, though implementation would take time.
“This step ensures that the necessary framework is put in place for the gradual adoption of these languages,” he added.
Sangma further said the move aligns with the Assembly’s resolution seeking inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
“Our Government believes that while we continue to advocate for their inclusion, the State must first take steps to accord official status. This will send a strong message to the Government of India,” he added.