Assam CM Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 337+ Crore Across Barak Valley

“With a clear vision and unwavering commitment, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa continues to accelerate Barak Valley’s development journey. Today, Hon'ble CM dedicated projects worth ₹337+ crore across Cachar, Hailakandi & Sreebhumi, be it the Barak Valley Secretariat in Silchar to vital bridges, cultural centres and key infrastructure, bringing governance and growth closer to the people," the CMO said in a statement on X.