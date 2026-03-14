Assam CM Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 337+ Crore Across Barak Valley

Silchar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dedicated projects valued at over Rs 337 crore across Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sreebhumi, marking a significant push for development in the Barak Valley region.
According to the Chief Minister’s office, the projects span a wide range of sectors, including the inauguration of the Barak Valley Secretariat in Silchar, construction of vital bridges, cultural centres, and key infrastructure initiatives aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.
“With a clear vision and unwavering commitment, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa continues to accelerate Barak Valley’s development journey. Today, Hon'ble CM dedicated projects worth ₹337+ crore across Cachar, Hailakandi & Sreebhumi, be it the Barak Valley Secretariat in Silchar to vital bridges, cultural centres and key infrastructure, bringing governance and growth closer to the people," the CMO said in a statement on X.
It further claimed that under Sarma’s leadership, the Barak Valley is witnessing enhanced connectivity, better infrastructure, and new opportunities for residents, reinforcing the region’s growth trajectory.
The dedicated projects are expected to strengthen governance, improve public services, and foster socio-economic development across the three districts.
“The region is entering a new era of progress, connectivity, and opportunity under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble CM,” the statement added.