Assam CM Welcomes Amit Shah to Assam Ahead of Development Project Launches

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing his visit as an opportunity to dedicate developmental projects and inspire the state’s youth.
“I extend a warm welcome to Adarniya @AmitShah ji to the land of Maa Kamakhya. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will dedicate various developmental projects and enthuse our Yuva Shakti with his words of wisdom,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
As per reports, during his visit, Shah is scheduled to participate in several important programmes across Assam.
On Sunday morning, he will inaugurate the Pragjyotishpur Medical College in Guwahati, a new institution expected to strengthen healthcare services in the region.
Later in the day, the Union Home Minister will attend a special conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, where party workers and youth leaders from across the state are expected to take part.
The visit underscores the central government’s focus on development initiatives and youth engagement in Assam.