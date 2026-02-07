Assam CM Demands Immediate Expulsion of Bhupen Borah from Congress over ‘Vulgar’ Gesture

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday strongly condemned a gesture made by former Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah during a campaign rally, calling it “vulgar” and demanding his immediate expulsion from the party.
The controversy erupted after a video clip from the rally went viral, showing Borah making an inappropriate hand gesture while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi addressed the crowd as part of the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’.
In the clip, Borah can be seen chatting with Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and party leader Mira Borthakur, who tried to stop him, but he continued the gesture. Saikia was seen smiling during the incident.
“This vulgar gesture towards a woman is unacceptable and shows a complete lack of respect. If the Congress truly stands for women’s dignity, they must expel Bhupen Borah immediately. Such behaviour has no place in politics, especially from a leader of his stature,” Sarma said while speaking to the media.
Sarma further criticised Borah for making the gesture in the presence of senior party leaders, including a woman, and remarked, “Such people dream of becoming ministers or even the Chief Minister, yet they make such a crude gesture in public.”
The Chief Minister also added that he has referred the matter to the state women’s commission for further action and will address the issue again during a press conference after the cabinet meeting.
He also questioned the media for not showing the clip, though he acknowledged that it might have been missed unintentionally.