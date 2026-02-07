Assam CM Responds to Owaisi’s ‘Rs 2’ Jibe, Says Even Small Contribution Will Go to Assam’s Development
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made a pointed remark aimed at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, stating that any contribution, however small, would be directed toward the state’s development.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “If Asaduddin Owaisi saab wants to give me even two rupees, I will invest that in Assam’s development. But for that, he will have to come here.”
The Chief Minister’s comments came after Owaisi took a sharp dig at Sarma during a public rally in Nizamabad, mocking him with a “Rs 2” jibe.
“Sarma says, ‘if an auto driver is a Miya Muslim, give him less than the actual fare; if the fare is Rs 5, then give him Rs 4’. Himanta Biswa Sarma, here are your two rupees. Will you take them? I know you are a beggar for two rupees… Should I transfer it to your account?” Owaisi said.
He further accused Sarma of discriminating against the Muslim community and emphasized that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens.
“There should not be any discrimination, whether you are the Prime Minister or a Chief Minister. But he says, ‘we will do this with Miya, go to Bangladesh to cast votes’. What exactly is he trying to achieve?” Owaisi asked.
On January 27, Sarma called on people in Assam to target members of the Miya community, saying they should continue to “disturb” them.
“If we don’t take action, the infiltrators will think the Assamese people are weak. We are doing this to protect our existence,” he added.
Sarma, meanwhile, had previously defended his remarks, saying he did not coin the term “Miya Muslims” and that it has historically been used within the community, particularly by those who migrated from Bangladesh, to describe themselves.