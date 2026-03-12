Assam CM Distributes 5,690 Appointment Letters in Education and Power Sectors

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 5,690 candidates in the Education and Power departments at a programme held in Khanapara, marking another round of recruitment by the Government of Assam.
According to the Chief Minister's Office Assam, the distribution of appointment letters is part of the state government’s effort to ensure transparent and merit-based recruitment in government services.
With the latest appointments, the total number of government jobs provided during the tenure of the present government has reached 1,64,359.
"With this, the total number of government jobs provided during this tenure has risen to an impressive 1,64,359, reflecting a strong dedication towards empowering the youth and building a #ViksitAssam," the Assam CMO added.
Speaking about the development, the chief minister said the current government has worked to end corruption in the recruitment process, which had earlier been a matter of concern.
“The 2021–2026 job season concludes. Government recruitments in Assam were marred with corruption during the Congress era. Today, I humbly state that not only have we eliminated corruption in government recruitments but also given 1.64 lakh jobs against our promise of one lakh jobs,” Sarma said in a post on social media.
He also thanked the people of the state, particularly the youth, for supporting the government’s initiatives and believing in merit-based opportunities.
The chief minister further said that the government will continue its focus on employment generation in the coming years. He expressed confidence that the next term, from 2026 to 2031, would bring around two lakh government job opportunities through what he described as corruption-free recruitment.
"To them, I promise again today, the 2026-2031 season will bring in 2 lakh CORRUPTION FREE Govt job opportunities," he added.
The recruitment drive is part of the state government’s broader initiative aimed at strengthening public services while creating employment opportunities for young people in Assam.