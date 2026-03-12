BreakingNews

Centre Recommends Rs 15,431 Cr Four-Laning of NH-15 Stretch Between Baihata Chariali and Tezpur: Himanta Biswa Sarma

According to Sarma, the project aims to remove the long-standing bottleneck caused by the existing two-lane highway between Baihata Chariali and Tezpur, which has often faced heavy traffic congestion.