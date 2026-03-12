Centre Recommends Rs 15,431 Cr Four-Laning of NH-15 Stretch Between Baihata Chariali and Tezpur: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Ministry of Finance has recommended a proposal for the four-laning of a 136-km stretch of National Highway 15 between Baihata Chariali and Tezpur, a project estimated to cost Rs 15,431 crore.
Sharing the development on micro-blogging site X, Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as continued support in strengthening Assam’s infrastructure.
“Extremely happy to share that the FinMinIndia has recommended the proposal for 4-laning of 136 km Baihata Chariali–Tezpur stretch of the NH-15,” the chief minister said.
According to Sarma, the project aims to remove the long-standing bottleneck caused by the existing two-lane highway between Baihata Chariali and Tezpur, which has often faced heavy traffic congestion.
The proposed highway upgrade will involve around 71 km of brownfield widening of the existing road, while nearly 65 km will consist of greenfield stretches developed through bypasses and realignments.
The project will also include several key infrastructure components such as 15 major bridges, 19 flyovers and 43 underpasses to improve traffic flow and safety along the corridor.
In addition, an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) is planned near Tezpur to enable aircraft to land in emergency situations if required.
As part of the project, new bypasses are proposed at Baihata Chariali (8 km), Sipajhar (10 km), Kharupetia (8 km), Dhekiajuli (5 km) and the Mission Chariali–Tezpur stretch (28 km), which are expected to ease congestion in these towns.