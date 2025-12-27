Assam CM flags demographic concerns, cites rise in Bangladesh-origin Muslim population
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed concerns over demographic changes in the state, projecting that the Bangladesh-origin Muslim population could reach around 40 per cent by the time the 2027 census is released.
Sarma made the remarks while addressing a core committee meeting of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the ongoing eviction of illegal immigrants as part of efforts to send a "strong message" to Bangladesh.
He also accused the Congress party of supporting infiltrators, warning that the Bangladeshi-origin Muslim population could dominate Assam if it crosses 50 per cent.
“According to the 2011 census, Muslims constituted 34 per cent of Assam’s population. If we account for three per cent Assamese Muslims, the Bangladeshi-origin Muslim population was 31 per cent. No census was conducted in 2021, but by 2027, their population is expected to reach around 40 per cent,” Sarma said.
This is not the first time the chief minister has raised the issue. Earlier this month, he warned that Assam could become part of Bangladesh if immigrant numbers increase by 10 per cent, responding to remarks by Bangladesh National Citizen Party (BNCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah in Chabua.
While speaking to reporters in Chabua after an official event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has been raising concerns about Assam’s demographic changes for the past five years.
His comments followed statements by Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party, who reportedly said Dhaka should “isolate” India’s northeastern states and support separatist groups if New Delhi attempted to destabilize Bangladesh. Abdullah also described the region as strategically vulnerable due to its dependence on the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.
Sarma has repeatedly emphasized that demographic changes, driven by illegal immigration, could threaten Assam’s local identity, political stability, and national security. He has called for strict measures to protect the state’s territorial and constitutional integrity.