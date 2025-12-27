Assam CM Holds Tripartite Talks, Announces Steps to Restore Peace in Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held crucial tripartite talks with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and representatives of various organisations from Karbi Anglong on December 26 at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The talks come after days of unrest in the hills district. Reportedly, the talks focused on key community-related concerns, welfare measures and ensuring sustained peace in Karbi Anglong.

The Assam Chief Minister announced that stakeholders will jointly approach the Gauhati High Court for a swift resolution, with KAAC submitting Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) - Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) gazette notifications by January 5.

Addressing media persons after the discussions, CM Sarma said, “The outcome of the talks that we held today was that we have decided to move jointly before the Gauhati High Court so that the VGR and PGR issue can be resolved. I have directed the council to file an affidavit before January 5 so that uncertainty is removed. We have also decided to shift all offices from VGR-PGR region. Further, all vacant lands will be fenced immediately and an afforestation drive will be launched in the vacant lands following this. We have also decided to cancel the trade licenses which were illegally issued earlier.”