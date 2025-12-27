Assam CM Holds Tripartite Talks, Announces Steps to Restore Peace in Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held crucial tripartite talks with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and representatives of various organisations from Karbi Anglong on December 26 at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.
The talks come after days of unrest in the hills district. Reportedly, the talks focused on key community-related concerns, welfare measures and ensuring sustained peace in Karbi Anglong.
The Assam Chief Minister announced that stakeholders will jointly approach the Gauhati High Court for a swift resolution, with KAAC submitting Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) - Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) gazette notifications by January 5.
Addressing media persons after the discussions, CM Sarma said, “The outcome of the talks that we held today was that we have decided to move jointly before the Gauhati High Court so that the VGR and PGR issue can be resolved. I have directed the council to file an affidavit before January 5 so that uncertainty is removed. We have also decided to shift all offices from VGR-PGR region. Further, all vacant lands will be fenced immediately and an afforestation drive will be launched in the vacant lands following this. We have also decided to cancel the trade licenses which were illegally issued earlier.”
CM Sarma further announced an eviction drive soon in the illegally-occupied government lands. “Today, in the meeting, we also decided to start an eviction process against the people who have occupied different government lands,” he said.
Furthermore, the Assam government has pledged a government job and Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the deceased protester’s family.
The Chief Minister then said that the next round of the talks has been scheduled for January 16 or 17.
“According to me, the discussions were very fruitful today. I am hopeful that we will be able to resolve all issues of the district amicably. Some time is needed but I am with the people of Karbi Anglong. We will hold the next round of talks on January 16th or 17th,” he added.
On the other hand, social activist from Karbi Anglong, Litsong Rongphor announced the Assam government’s firm decision to cancel all trading licences issued to settlers after 1951, targeting outsiders on tribal land. He emphasised that evictions will proceed swiftly, either by the state government or KAAC.
These announcements made following the tripartite talks aim to safeguard the indigenous rights of the people in Karbi Anglong amid the unrest.