Assam CM flays Kharge over remark on PM Modi, calls it “shocking and shameful”

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “shocking and shameful.”
In a strongly worded statement, Sarma said the remark reflects a “complete collapse” of the Congress party’s standards and its respect for public discourse.
“Mallikarjun Kharge calling Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji a ‘terrorist’ reflects the complete collapse of Congress’ standards and respect for public discourse,” he added.
The Chief Minister further alleged that such remarks reflect a pattern, recalling what he described as past instances of disrespect towards Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika.
“This is the same mindset that once insulted Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, a towering icon of our nation,” the Chief Minister said.
Commenting on the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Assam Chief Minister credited Modi’s leadership with bringing lasting peace to the Northeast and strengthening national security and stability.
“From bringing lasting peace in the North East to strengthening security and stability across India, Modi Ji’s leadership has transformed the nation,” he added.
Sarma said the people are closely watching the developments and will respond to such remarks in due course.
“Such disgraceful remarks are not just an attack on the Prime Minister, but an insult to every Indian. The nation is watching and it will respond decisively,” the Chief Minister Concluded.