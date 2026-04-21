Grief Turns to Fury in Manipur as Blast Fallout Rekindles Unrest

Imphal: The latest unrest in Manipur has once again pushed the state into a fragile and volatile phase, where a single tragic incident has reopened deep, unresolved wounds.

The immediate trigger has been the killing of two minor siblings in a bomb blast in Bishnupur district earlier this month, the incident has sparked widespread outrage across the Imphal valley. What began as grief and anger over the deaths has quickly escalated into sustained protests, shutdowns, and violent clashes with security forces, underscoring how combustible the situation in the state remains.

Public demonstrations intensified in Imphal, where torch rallies and street protests drew large crowds demanding justice and accountability.

As emotions ran high, some protests turned confrontational, with security personnel resorting to tear gas to disperse crowds after demonstrators allegedly attempted to defy restrictions and move beyond designated areas.

Arrests have followed, and curfew measures have been imposed in several districts, effectively paralysing normal life. Markets have shut down, transport movement has been disrupted, and daily routines have come to a halt in many parts of the valley.

The administration has stepped up security deployment, bringing in additional forces to contain the situation, while the investigation into the blast has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Multiple arrests have been reported, but clarity on responsibility remains a sensitive and contested issue. Allegations from sections of the valley population have pointed towards Kuki militant groups, although officials have not publicly confirmed any definitive conclusions. This uncertainty has only added to the atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust.

What has made the situation more precarious is that the unrest is no longer confined to a single incident.

Reports of other violent episodes, including civilian killings in hill districts, have added to the tension, reinforcing a sense that the state is slipping back into a broader cycle of instability. Authorities have also expressed concern that disruptive elements may be exploiting the protests, further complicating efforts to maintain order.

The fault line between the Meitei community in the valley and Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the hills has led to prolonged violence, displacement, and deep social segregation. Entire populations have been uprooted, and the state has effectively seen a breakdown of coexistence between communities that once lived in closer proximity. Despite periods of relative calm, the underlying tensions have never fully subsided.

The recent blast, particularly because it claimed the lives of children, has struck an emotional chord that goes beyond politics. It has intensified public anger and created a powerful sense of injustice, making the protests more charged