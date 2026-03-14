Assam CM Hails Mayank Chakraborty After Historic Grandmaster Title

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday congratulated young chess player Mayank Chakraborty after he achieved the prestigious Grandmaster title, becoming the first player from Assam and the Northeast to reach the milestone.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister described the achievement as a proud moment for the state.
“Congratulations to Mayank Chakraborty for becoming the 93rd Grand Master of India and the first from North East & Assam. Just like the chess board, may you move ahead in your life successfully. My best wishes and blessings,” Sarma wrote on X.
The 16-year-old International Master secured his final Grandmaster norm at the 8th GM Tournament held in Stockholm, Sweden. Competing against a strong field, Mayank delivered an impressive performance, finishing at the top of the standings with seven points from nine rounds.
During the tournament, he defeated several higher-ranked opponents and remained unbeaten in the closing rounds. The performance also helped him cross the required 2500 rating mark set by Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), fulfilling the final requirement to earn the Grandmaster title.
Mayank’s achievement marks a historic moment for Assam’s sporting landscape, as he becomes the first chess player from the state and the wider Northeast region to reach the highest title in the game.
Many believe the milestone will inspire more young talents from the Northeast to pursue chess at the highest level.