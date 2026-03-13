PM Modi Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 19,680 Crore, Launches PM-KISAN Instalment in Assam

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL), which will support the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA, enabling greater evacuation of petroleum products. Additionally, Phase 1 of the North East Gas Grid, connecting Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur, Itanagar, and Dimapur, was inaugurated.