PM Modi Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 19,680 Crore, Launches PM-KISAN Instalment in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation projects valued at around Rs 19,680 crore, with a focus on infrastructure, energy, and regional development.
During the programme, he also launched the distribution of land pattas to tea workers in Assam and released the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, benefiting over 9.3 crore farmers across India.
Among the major projects dedicated to the nation was the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the project will enhance clean energy generation, strengthen grid stability, and ensure reliable power supply for households, farmers, and industries in the region.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL), which will support the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA, enabling greater evacuation of petroleum products. Additionally, Phase 1 of the North East Gas Grid, connecting Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur, Itanagar, and Dimapur, was inaugurated.
The foundation stone for NRL’s Rail-Fed POL Terminal at Panchgram in Hailakandi district was also laid.
PM Modi also dedicated several railway electrification projects, including the Rangiya-Murkongselek line (Rs 420 crore), Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh line (Rs 1,180 crore), and Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari lines (Rs 650 crore).
Later, he also laid the foundation for the 194-km Furkating-Tinsukia rail line doubling project worth Rs 3,600 crore.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat (Biswanath district) and Neamati (Jorhat district).
He also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, which will serve as a premier maritime training and research hub for the North East.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the approach road connecting Pandu Jetty to NH-27 in Guwahati and unveiled the PM Ekta Mall, envisioned as a major commercial and tourism hub for Assam and the North Eastern region. The mall features permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged handicrafts, handlooms, showrooms of leading Indian brands, food courts, and modern amenities, providing a platform to promote local artisans and regional culture.