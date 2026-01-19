Assam CM Heads to Davos to Represent State at World Economic Forum 2026

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has left for Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, 2026, scheduled from January 19 to 23.
The Chief Minister will attend the five-day Davos meeting, representing Assam before global industry leaders and international financial institutions. With his participation, Chief Minister Sarma will become the first Assamese to take part in the WEF.
"Past midnight - will shortly board the flight to Zurich to represent Assam at @Davos 2026. Assam's aspirations are getting new wings every day and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days. Jai Hind," Sarma wrote on X on Sunday.
Earlier, Sarma said the state has been given a rare opportunity to represent India at a global platform, alongside a select group of states. So far, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have taken part in the forum.
“For the first time, the Government of India has allowed Assam to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos. I will be leaving on January 19 for a four-day visit to represent Assam alongside global leaders and economists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Assam a major opportunity,” Sarma said.
During the visit, the Chief Minister is likely to meet global industry leaders, policymakers and top corporate executives to showcase Assam’s strengths and explore avenues for foreign investment.
He is also scheduled to take part in panel discussions and bilateral meetings, where he will outline the state’s development roadmap and long-term vision.
The World Economic Forum annual meeting brings together leaders from government, business, civil society and academia to discuss key economic and geopolitical challenges.
The event is seen as a crucial platform for Assam to build investor confidence and strengthen its global presence.