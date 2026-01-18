Assam’s Identity Under Threat Due to Infiltration, Congress Encouraged Illegal Migration for Vote Bank Politics: PM Modi

He said new train services would help students, traders and ordinary passengers reach opportunities across the country.
Kaliabor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Assam’s identity is under serious threat due to infiltration, accusing the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics during its years in power by encouraging illegal migrants to enter the region for political gains.
Addressing a rally in Kaliabor on the second day of his visit to poll-bound Assam, Modi said infiltration kept increasing during Congress rule with illegal immigrants encroaching upon forests, animal corridors and traditional institutions".
Modi further accused the Congress of encouraging infiltration in the past and said illegal encroachment had harmed forests, wildlife corridors and cultural sites.
“This is a serious threat to Assam’s identity and security,” he warned.
Modi said every visit to Assam brought him a sense of joy and pride.
“This land is the land of heroes. The sons and daughters of Assam show their talent in every field,” he added.
Referring to the Bagurumba Dwhou programme held in Guwahati a day earlier, the Prime Minister praised the Bodo community artists for setting a new record.
“The energy of thousands of performers, the beat of the Kham and the tune of the Sifung captivated everyone,” Modi said, adding that the performance had gained wide attention on social media.
He said such events reflected India’s cultural strength and deserved global recognition, adding, "The world will recognise this Indian perspective of art and culture."
Highlighting Assam’s history, Modi said Kaliabor had long held strategic importance. He recalled how Ahom general Lachit Borphukan planned the resistance against Mughal forces from the region.
“This was not just a military victory, but a declaration of Assam’s self-respect,” he avowed.
The Prime Minister further said Kaziranga was not merely a national park but the soul of Assam. Quoting Bhupen Hazarika, Modi said the poet’s words captured the Assamese people’s emotional bond with nature. He added that protecting Kaziranga was a shared responsibility.
“Saving wildlife is not only Modi’s responsibility. It is yours as well,” he told the gathering.
Speaking on floods and wildlife movement, Modi said animals often faced danger while crossing highways during the monsoon.
“Our effort is that roads continue to function and forests remain safe,” he said, explaining that the corridor had been designed around traditional animal routes.
Modi also highlighted a sharp decline in rhino poaching and said that in 2025, not a single case had been reported in Kaziranga.
“This has been possible due to political will and the participation of the people of Assam,” he said.
Turning to politics, the Prime Minister said recent election results across the country showed growing public trust in the BJP. He claimed voters wanted development along with heritage.
“That is why people are choosing the BJP again and again,” the Prime Minister claimed.
On connectivity, the Prime Minister said the Northeast had suffered for decades due to distance and neglect. He said this had changed under the BJP. Modi also pointed out that Assam’s railway allocation had increased five times.
“Earlier it was about Rs 2,000 crore. Now it is nearly Rs 10,000 crore every year,” he said.
He said new train services would help students, traders and ordinary passengers reach opportunities across the country.
“The Northeast is no longer far away. It is now close to Delhi and close to the heart,” Modi said.
Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said Assam’s progress would guide the growth of the entire Northeast.
“When Assam moves forward, the Northeast moves forward, and when the Northeast moves forward, India moves forward,” he added.