Assam CM Highlights Push for Decentralised Governance Across Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government has been working to decentralise governance and development across the state rather than keeping administrative power concentrated in Guwahati.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma said that for many years a diverse state like Assam had most decision-making and development centred in Guwahati, but the government has been trying to change that approach over the last five years.
“For far too long, a diverse State like Assam had concentrated decision making, as well as development, to Guwahati. This has changed and over the last five years, one of my key priorities has been to end this mindset, in letter and spirit,” the Chief Minister said.
He highlighted that the state legislature had earlier held a sitting in Kokrajhar and pointed to the development of a new secretariat and an upcoming legislative complex in Dibrugarh.
Sarma further said that today they have inaugurated a new secretariat in Silchar.
“These are not mere buildings. These are strong statements of intent,” he said, adding that the government has introduced a number of administrative reforms to bring governance closer to people.
Sarma further said that executive functions have increasingly been delegated to district administrations and that the creation of co-districts has helped reduce the need for people to travel long distances to district headquarters to access government services.
“Our mantra has been and will be: governance goes to the people and not the other way round,” he added.