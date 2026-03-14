Pema Khandu Announces U-23 Tri-Nation Football Championship in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced that the state will host the upcoming U‑23 Tri‑Nation Championship 2026, featuring national football teams from three countries.
Sharing the update on social media, Khandu said the tournament will include the U-23 sides of India, Bhutan and Tajikistan, who will compete in a friendly international football event.
The matches are scheduled to be held from March 25 to March 31, 2026, at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia.
"After the grand success of the SAFF U-19 Championship last year, Arunachal Pradesh is ready to host yet another exciting international football event. The U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 will feature the national teams of India, Bhutan, and Tajikistan in an international friendly tournament," he wrote on X.
Khandu also noted that the event comes after the successful hosting of the SAFF U‑19 Championship in the state last year, adding that Arunachal Pradesh is once again ready to welcome international football action.
He also invited football enthusiasts to attend the tournament and support the teams, highlighting the state’s growing role in promoting sports and hosting international events.
"Let’s come together and celebrate the spirit of football and cheer for the teams as Arunachal once again hosts international action," he added.