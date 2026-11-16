Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces 12-Point Road Safety Action Plan

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 12-point road safety action plan on 16th November, after a late-night meeting with senior officials in Assam. The Assam road safety action plan introduces stricter traffic enforcement, special checking hours and accountability measures to reduce road accidents and improve public safety across the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the action plan after reviewing road safety measures with senior officials during a late-night meeting.

Sharing the decision on social media on November 16, Sarma said the government would strictly enforce the proposed measures to improve road safety and prevent traffic violations.

"In the meeting with senior officials late last night, we have drawn up a 12 point action plan on road safety which will be STRICTLY ENFORCED to ensure our roads and people are safe and there is zero leniency for those who flout the norms."

The announcement signals a stricter enforcement approach, with the government focusing on traffic violations, commercial vehicle compliance and district-level monitoring.

Under the announced plan, special traffic enforcement checks will be conducted between 3 pm and 9 pm.

The designated checking hours will allow authorities to focus on identifying traffic violations and enforcing road safety requirements. The Chief Minister has stated that there will be zero leniency towards people who disregard traffic rules.

The plan also calls for strict enforcement of helmet regulations, including requirements for women and children travelling as pillion riders. These measures are intended to strengthen compliance with traffic rules and improve safety for road users across Assam.

The action plan introduces specific enforcement requirements for commercial vehicles. As per the announced measures, speed-limiting devices will be made mandatory for commercial vehicles. Authorities may also cancel permits in cases involving repeated violations.

The plan identifies 34 or more violations in a year as a threshold in its enforcement provisions. These measures place greater emphasis on monitoring commercial vehicle operations and holding repeat offenders accountable.

The Assam Government will activate district-level Road Safety Task Forces to strengthen monitoring and enforcement. The announcement also refers to Supreme Court of India directions in connection with these district-level task forces.

Another proposed initiative is the Zero-Fatality District Programme, which forms part of the broader effort to reduce road deaths.

The plan also focuses on improving road infrastructure and emergency medical response. These measures are intended to address road safety beyond traffic enforcement alone.

The action plan proposes analysing every road accident to identify its causes and determine what corrective measures are needed. This approach aims to help authorities identify factors contributing to accidents and introduce changes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Alongside stricter traffic checks, commercial vehicle monitoring and district-level task forces, accident analysis will form part of the state's broader road safety strategy.

The Chief Minister has made clear that the 12-point plan will be strictly enforced. Its implementation will involve stronger monitoring, accountability for repeated violations and measures targeting accident prevention across Assam.