Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Explosive Pakistan-Link Allegations Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Case Referred to Centre

Guwahati: In a dramatic and highly charged press conference in Dispur on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unleashed a series of serious allegations against Congress MP and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, claiming purported links between Gogoi and Pakistan that, he said, warrant investigation at the national level.
Addressing a packed media briefing, Sarma said the state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case — originally formed to examine alleged anti-India activities — had gathered sensitive material that goes “beyond the scope of a state probe”.
He reiterated that in view of national security implications, the Assam Cabinet has decided to transfer the case to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further investigation by a central agency such as the NIA, CBI, or others as determined by the Centre.
Sarma said the matter “involves three central figures” — a Pakistani national, a British citizen, and Gaurav Gogoi himself — and that the alleged nexus is too serious to be handled by state authorities alone.
The chief minister also claimed that Gogoi’s British wife was employed by a Pakistani firm with her salary reportedly linked to the Pakistani individual central to the case, and that sensitive connections have emerged during the probe.
At the briefing, Sarma said the SIT report would be formally forwarded to the MHA after obtaining required clearances, adding that access to tools such as Interpol cooperation and classified national databases — not available to state agencies — is essential to pursue the investigation further.
Sarma reiterated long-standing claims that a Pakistani national — identified in earlier state communications as Ali Tauqeer Sheikh — is linked with people close to Gogoi.
He accused Gogoi’s wife of having financial and employment ties to a Pakistan-registered entity, prompting fresh questions about her activities.
The chief minister said the investigation is being pursued strictly from the perspective of protecting national security, and he insisted that political implications were “secondary” to the country’s interests.
While Sarma outlined his claims, Gaurav Gogoi has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing, calling them baseless and politically motivated. He has previously described Sarma’s assertions as “ridiculous” and without credible evidence, urging the chief minister to present substantiation rather than engage in what he calls political theatrics.
The controversy has been simmering in Assam’s political landscape, gaining intense media coverage as both a law-and-order matter and a political flashpoint ahead of upcoming elections. The state government insists its actions are driven by security concerns, but the opposition alleges that these charges are being amplified for political advantage.