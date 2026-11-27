Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the newly constructed 870-bed hospital attached to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on 2nd December at 4 pm. The facility will function as a GMCH annexure, with seven specialised departments set to move into the new building.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal announced the inauguration schedule after inspecting the newly constructed hospital. Explaining the operational arrangements, the Health Minister said the hospital would begin functioning as an annexure of GMCH on the inauguration day.

"On 2nd December, at 4 pm, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new hospital. On that day, we will officially begin operations as an annexure of Gauhati Medical College," Singhal told the media.

The inauguration will mark the beginning of operations at the newly constructed facility as part of GMCH.

The new hospital has a total capacity of approximately 870 beds, including around 120 intensive care unit (ICU) beds equipped with ventilators, according to Health Minister Ashok Singhal.

The ICU capacity is part of the hospital's overall bed strength. The remaining beds will accommodate patients across the departments moving into the new building.

Describing the hospital's capacity, Singhal said, "There are around 870 beds here, including around 120 ICU beds with ventilators; seven departments will be shifted here."

The facility will function as an extension of the existing Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

According to the Health Minister, seven departments from the existing GMCH facility will move to the newly constructed building.

The departments scheduled for relocation are:-

Medicine Surgery Plastic Surgery Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Psychiatry Emergency Medicine Pulmonary Medicine

The departmental relocation will bring these seven specialities under the new hospital's operations as an annexure of GMCH.

Health Minister Ashok Singhal said construction of the new hospital had been completed when he inspected the facility. As per Singhal, preparations were underway for the operational transition, including the shifting of departments and final cleaning of the building.

The seven departments are scheduled to move from the existing GMCH hospital to the new facility following its inauguration.

With the 2nd December programme scheduled for 4 pm, the hospital is expected to begin functioning as a GMCH annexure on the same day, as announced by the Health Minister.