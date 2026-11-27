Guwahati: The Assam commercial transport strike will continue after talks between the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) and senior Assam Transport Department officials failed to secure an agreement on 26th November. The meeting, held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati at 1 pm, ended without a written assurance, which AAMTA says is necessary to withdraw the statewide agitation.

The All Assam Motor Transport Association said its meeting with senior transport department officials on 26th November failed to resolve the issue of formally confirming the government's acceptance of its demands.

Following the discussions, the association maintained that the strike would continue despite the department's reported acceptance of its six demands. AAMTA insisted that verbal assurances would not be sufficient to end the agitation.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the association said:

"At the AAMTA convention on November 22, we had taken certain decisions and submitted six demands to the transport department. They have accepted our demands, but the strike will continue until we receive the assurances in writing."

The statement makes written confirmation the condition for withdrawing the ongoing commercial transport shutdown.

AAMTA's agitation centres on issues affecting commercial vehicle operators, including mandatory Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs), Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs), fitness-testing facilities and parking infrastructure.

The association has raised concerns about the availability of facilities for installing Speed Limiting Devices in Guwahati.

According to the information provided by AAMTA, Guwahati currently has only one SLD installation centre, operated by a single agency. The association has also alleged that a single vehicle has faced as many as 30 e-challans. These concerns form part of the wider dispute between commercial vehicle operators and the Assam Transport Department.

The indefinite commercial transport strike began on 26th November after the decisions taken at AAMTA's 22nd November convention.

The association had submitted six demands to the transport department and warned of an indefinite shutdown if its concerns were not addressed within the deadline it had set.

On 26th November, AAMTA representatives met transport department officials at 1 pm at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. Akash Deep, Transport Commissioner and Secretary of the Assam Transport Department, attended the discussions.

Although AAMTA stated that the department had accepted its demands, the absence of written assurances prevented an agreement on ending the strike.

The commercial transport strike will continue until AAMTA receives formal written confirmation from the government regarding its demands.

The association has made clear that it will not withdraw the agitation solely on the basis of verbal commitments. The next step depends on the Assam Transport Department providing the written confirmation sought by the association.