Assam CM Himanta Wishes Former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha on His Birthday

Guwahati: Describing senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kabindra Purkayastha as a guiding force for the party in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended his best wishes to to the latter on the occasion of his 94th birthday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma hailed Purkayastha as a stalwart of the BJP and one of the founding fathers of the party in Assam. Sarma also called the veteran leader as a “father figure,” whose guidance continues to inspire the party’s commitment to public service.
"A stalwart of @BJP4India and one of the founding fathers of @BJP4Assam, Shri Kabindra Purkayastha ji is a father figure to us, whose invaluable guidance continues to inspire our mission of Jan Sewa. As he celebrates his 94th birthday today, I extend my best wishes and pray to Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev to grant him good health and a long life," the Chief Minister wrote on X.
Born on December 15, 1931, Kabindra Purkayastha is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and a former Union Minister of State. He served as Minister of State for Communications in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 1998 to 1999. Over the decades, he has been widely respected for his contributions to both state and national politics.