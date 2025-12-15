Southeast Asian Tourism Delegation Visits Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park hosted a delegation of foreign tourism representatives from Southeast Asia on Sunday as part of the ASEAN–India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme. The delegation, comprised of 47 members, arrived at Kaziranga to experience its rich biodiversity and conservation efforts.

According to officials, the delegation is visiting Guwahati and Delhi from December 12 to December 17 under the exchange programme. On Sunday afternoon, the group took a jeep safari in the Kohora range of the national park. The delegation included 36 foreign tourism professionals from countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, along with 11 Indian tourism representatives.

During the safari, the delegates explored the scenery and wildlife of Kaziranga, expressing appreciation for its natural beauty and effective conservation measures. On Monday morning, the team is scheduled to visit the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, followed by a tour of the Hathikhuli Tea Estate.

Officials from various tourism departments and tourism entrepreneurs accompanying the delegation said the visit would help promote Kaziranga as a global eco-tourism destination and strengthen tourism ties between India and Southeast Asian nations.