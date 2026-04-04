Assam CM Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him “Pappu” Amid War of Words

Sribhumi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi “Pappu” and “chhota Pappu” respectively.
Speaking to reporters in Sribhumi, Sarma dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks warning of legal action against him if the Congress returns to power in the state.
“Those who say they will arrest Himanta Biswa Sarma, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would have to be reborn for that. It will not happen in this lifetime,” Sarma said while responding strongly.
The remarks come in response to Rahul Gandhi’s statement earlier this week, in which he described Sarma as the “most corrupt Chief Minister” in the country and alleged widespread corruption involving his family.
Gandhi had also claimed that a future Congress government would initiate action against the Assam Chief Minister.
“India’s most corrupt CM is Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his family is also No. 1 in corruption. The Congress government will take action against him,” Gandhi had said.
Gandhi further alleged that the Assam government is being run through syndicates and claimed that Sarma operates under the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the corruption charges against him.
The exchange marks a fresh escalation in the verbal battle between the BJP and the Congress, as both sides intensify their campaigns in the run-up to the high-stakes Assam Assembly elections.