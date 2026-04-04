BJP Confident of Two-Thirds Majority in Assam, Says Nitin Nabin

Lakhimpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nitin Nabin on Saturday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a decisive victory in Assam and claimed that the party-led alliance will return to power with a two-thirds majority.
Addressing a gathering in Lakhimpur, Nabin pointed to the large crowds at campaign events as a clear indication of public support.
“The people have already made the election scenario in Assam clear. The way massive crowds are turning up at every event, the NDA and BJP are set to achieve a resounding victory in Assam once again, and we are going to form our government in Assam with a two-thirds majority,” he added.
The BJP leader also targeted the Congress over its past governance, alleging a lack of safety and security during its tenure.
“Ten years ago, neither the daughters nor the soil of this place were safe. Congress leaders had made it unsafe,” Nabin claimed.
Talking about the BJP government’s record, Nabin said that ensuring the safety and dignity of women has been a priority.
“Today we are proud that our government has not only taken care of the safety and respect of our daughters, but also worked towards making them self-reliant,” he stated.