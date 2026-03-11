Assam CM Inaugurates Cancer Centre, Flyover in Diphu

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday dedicated a new cancer treatment facility and inaugurated a major flyover project in Diphu, marking two key infrastructure developments in Karbi Anglong.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office Assam, the chief minister dedicated the state-of-the-art Diphu Cancer Centre to the people of the region. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 270 crore, is expected to significantly enhance access to advanced and affordable oncology care in the hill district.
“Strengthening healthcare in Karbi Anglong, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the state-of-the-art Diphu Cancer Centre to the people of Diphu,” the CMO said in a statement shared on social media.
As per CMO, the centre will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised cancer treatment, bringing critical healthcare services closer to residents of the region. It also mentioned that the state government plans to establish a new BSc Nursing College in Diphu to further strengthen healthcare infrastructure.
In another major development initiative, Sarma inaugurated the four-lane Khorsing Terang Ingjarkap Flyover in Diphu, constructed at a cost of Rs 228 crore. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the town.
“Marking another milestone in the development journey of Karbi Anglong, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the four-lane Khorsing Terang Ingjarkap Flyover in Diphu,” the CMO said, adding that the project will help ensure smoother traffic movement and better connectivity.
The Chief Minister’s Office said the initiatives reflect the Assam government’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and public services in Karbi Anglong while working towards enhancing the overall quality of life for people in the region.