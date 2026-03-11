PM Modi Will Ensure No Shortage of Domestic LPG: Assam CM Amid Reports of Commercial Cylinder Crunch

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ensure that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the country, even as reports emerge about a shortage of commercial cylinders in some cities.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said that while global developments may create challenges, the central government has the capability to manage the situation.
“When COVID happened, people said there would be an oxygen crisis in our country. But Prime Minister Modi handled the situation. I believe there is a big crisis in the world, but Prime Minister Modi will not let there be a shortage of domestic LPG,” the chief minister added.
His remarks come amid growing concerns over disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to restaurants and hotels in several Indian cities.
Meanwhile, hotel and restaurant associations in Bengaluru and Chennai have reported shortages of commercial LPG cylinders, warning that eateries could be forced to suspend operations if supplies are not restored soon.
The disruption follows a recent hike in LPG prices and rising global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. The situation is being associated with instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies move.
According to industry bodies, any disturbance in this key shipping route can impact global energy markets and LPG supply chains.
The Chennai Hotels Association and the Bangalore Hotels Association have warned that the shortage could affect thousands of people who are dependent on restaurants for daily meals.
They also cautioned that banquet services, catering for IT parks and food supplies to college hostels may face disruptions if the supply situation does not improve.
The National Restaurant Association of India has urged the central government to step in and address the issue, warning that prolonged disruptions could lead to widespread closures of restaurants in several cities.