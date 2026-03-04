Assam CM inaugurates new Circuit House in Barpeta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed Circuit House in Barpeta, stating that the state government is upgrading such facilities across Assam to strengthen district-level administration.
The chief minister said the foundation stone for the project had been laid two years ago.
“Inaugurated the new Circuit House in Barpeta today, the foundation stone of which I laid two years back. We are rebuilding Circuit Houses across Assam to provide accommodation options to government officials so they can spend more time in districts and power district-led growth,” he said.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the inauguration coincided with the celebrations of Doul Utsav in the district.
The newly built facility includes 20 rooms, two VIP suites and a 70-seat conference hall equipped with modern amenities, aimed at improving official accommodation and administrative convenience in the region.
The CMO further informed that plans are underway for the construction of an Integrated DC Office complex in Barpeta.
Several development initiatives are also being taken up for Bahari Satra and Sundaridiya Satra as part of broader efforts to strengthen infrastructure and public services in the district.
The move is expected to enhance the capacity of government officials to operate more effectively from the districts and support decentralised governance in Assam.