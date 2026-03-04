Assam to Get 52 New Train Stoppages; Barpeta Road to Receive Vande Bharat Halt

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that 52 railway stations across the state will soon receive new train stoppages to meet long-pending public demands.
The chief minister made the announcement during a late-night live session while outlining a series of development measures and administrative decisions taken by the state government.
Sarma said the move follows repeated appeals from residents and elected representatives seeking improved rail connectivity in their respective areas.
“We have been getting numerous representations from the public seeking train halts at different stations across Assam. After examining these requests, we have decided to provide 52 new stoppages at stations across the state to enhance rail connectivity for commuters,” he said.
He added that the rollout of the new stoppages will begin on Thursday, with local MLAs tasked with inspecting the arrangements and formally inaugurating the services at their respective stations.
“These had been long-standing demands of the people. The respective MLAs will visit the stations tomorrow to formally inaugurate the new stoppages, enabling the services to begin for the convenience of passengers,” he added.
Among the key upgrades, Barpeta Road station will now see a halt by the Vande Bharat Express, while Diphu and Furkating stations will receive stoppages for the Rajdhani Express, significantly enhancing connectivity in these regions.
Bijni station is set to get stoppages for three trains — Howrah–Kamrup Express, Anand Vihar–Northeast Express and Silghat Town–Nagaon Express. Hojai will receive halts for the Bangalore–New Tinsukia Express and Kolkata–Agartala Garib Rath Express, while Jagiroad will benefit from stoppages of the Jana Shatabdi Express and Agartala–Deoghar Express.
Additional stations slated for new halts include Bokajan (Avadh Assam Express), Chabua (Kamrup Express), Chapar (Sairang Express), Dhansiri (Mariani Express), Gohpur (Shatabdi Express), Kokrajhar (Saraighat Express and Kamakhya–Karmabhumi Express), Pathsala (Brahmaputra Mail), Sarupathar (Jana Shatabdi Express) and Tihu (Brahmaputra Mail).
In Upper Assam and the hill districts, Duliajan, Naharkatiya, Selenghat, Misamari, North Cachar, Maibong and Longpotiya stations will also see new train stoppages. Additionally, Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh will receive halts for the Donyi Polo Express and Lachit Express, further strengthening inter-state rail connectivity in the Northeast.
The decision is expected to improve passenger convenience and enhance regional mobility across Assam and adjoining areas.